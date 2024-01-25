Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Wick and the Promo for "Lost" - Pt3: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?
channel image
The Open Scroll
249 Subscribers
43 views
Published 15 hours ago

In this 3rd installment, we look at four scenes linking death with the game of chess, one from a promotional video for season 6 of the popular series, Lost, and three from the John Wick franchise. We talk about the connection between chess and death, how it's pretty obvious from the chess pieces being warriors that the game is an allegory about 2 kingdoms in a war for survival. Did you know that, checkmate, means, "Your king is dead"?


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_3.mp4


Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
symbolismmoviesexplained

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket