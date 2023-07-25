Quo Vadis





July 24, 2023





In this video we share Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich's Prophecy of Apostasy and the Antichrist.





“I see that when the Second Coming of Christ approaches, a bad priest [“pope”] will do much harm to the Church.





When the time of the reign of Antichrist is near, a false religion will appear which will be opposed to the unity of God and His Church.





This will cause the greatest schism the world has ever known.





The nearer the time of the end, the more the darkness of Satan will spread on earth, the greater will be the number of the children of corruption, and the number of the just will correspondingly diminish…”





“They built a large, singular, extravagant church which was to embrace all creeds with equal rights: Evangelicals, Catholics, and all denominations, a true communion of the unholy with one shepherd and one flock.





There was to be a Pope, a salaried Pope, without possessions.





All was made ready, many things finished; but, in place of an altar, were only abomination and desolation.





Such was the new church to be, and it was for it that he had set fire to the old one; but God designed otherwise….”





“I came to the Church of Peter and Paul (Rome) and saw a dark world of distress, confusion, and corruption, through which shone countless graces from thousands of saints who there repose…”





“I saw the fatal consequences of this counterfeit church: I saw it increase; I saw heretics of all kinds flocking to the city. I saw the ever-increasing tepidity of the clergy, the circle of darkness ever widening…”





"Once again, I saw that Peter's Church was being undermined by a secret plan, while storms were damaging it.





But I also saw the help that will come when the troubles reach their peak.





I saw the Blessed Virgin descending over the Church again and spreading her mantle over her.”





Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich was born into a large and poor family.





She had to work the farm at an early age.





She was drawn to the religious life and eventually joined the Augustinian Nuns.





She had visions as a child where she talked with Jesus.





She had supernatural insight when working with the sick and poor.





She also had the stigmata.





She was a model of heroic virtue for her contemporaries, and for us today.





Anne Catherine Emmerich died at 8:30 pm on February 9, 1824.





It was only during the last five years of her life that she began to write down the history of her visions





Original text from the nowprophecy.com site.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMSfjQqVG7Q