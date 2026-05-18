HERE IS WHAT CBS SECRETLY CUT OUT OF THE NETANYAHU INTERVIEW❗

On a recent episode of her Sirius XM show, Megan Kelly revealed that CBS's 60 Minutes edited out two key parts of their Benjamin Netanyahu interview: a section where Netanyahu said Israel would "fight fire with fire" on social media, and multiple references where Netanyahu claimed that Americans who question Israel "hate America"—which CBS cut, presumably to avoid making Netanyahu look bad and further alienate Americans.





Jimmy notes that Netanyahu also floated the idea of sending American special forces into Iran to remove enriched uranium, telling US media that "your war isn't over,” which Jimmy paraphrases to mean that "your kids fight it, your taxes fund it, your dollar inflates for it," while Netanyahu dodges any questions about military means or timelines.





Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger argue that Iran now holds all the cards in the war, is being called a "global superpower" for closing the Strait of Hormuz, and that Trump's entire decision to go to war was based on Netanyahu's assurances of easy regime change—which have proven disastrously wrong. Jimmy concludes by saying that anyone still pushing the official narrative about Charlie Kirk's assassination or the Iran war is "100% on the take, being bribed" by pro-Israel money, and that the bigger the platform, the more millions they are receiving.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIumRvxvkcY