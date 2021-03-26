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Sandra Fecht - SRA Survivors describe encounters with Reptilians
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391 views • March 26, 2021
To listen to Part 2 go to thecosmicswitchboard.com
In Part 1 Sandra Fecht, a Counsellor who has worked with many survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) relates accounts she has heard from SRA survivors who reported seeing Reptilians at Satanic Rituals.
Note: Sandra has endured a lot of professional harassment for the work she has done.
Sandra's website is: http://sandrafecht.com/
In Part 1 Sandra Fecht, a Counsellor who has worked with many survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) relates accounts she has heard from SRA survivors who reported seeing Reptilians at Satanic Rituals.
Note: Sandra has endured a lot of professional harassment for the work she has done.
Sandra's website is: http://sandrafecht.com/
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