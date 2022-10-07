https://gnews.org/post/p1tnl836c
10/5/2022 The US blacklisted additional 13 Chinese companies including DJI and BGI Genomics, and the U.S. Department of Commerce can accordingly restrict U.S. companies from doing business with these companies including investment
