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EVERYTHING IS ABOUT TO CHANGE . MAX IGAN
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252 views • January 02, 2021
EVERYTHING IS ABOUT TO CHANGE . MAX IGAN
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/UdsFMYi5cpRl/
( ( I'M a clinical lab scientist, Covid-19 is fake, WAKE UP AMERICA ) (. CLICK HERE ) ( https://joerizoliopinions.onlinegroups.net/groups/joe-rizoliopinions/messages/topic/5TCwkDUfl9Q9h0OpKZKf0E?fbclid=IwAR0UC-YrfdZOrVOS409wvV-5NtTJFlZn-oveGBS67Yl_tIcQTx-SFLRf7ys )
QUOTE ,, "The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/UdsFMYi5cpRl/
( ( I'M a clinical lab scientist, Covid-19 is fake, WAKE UP AMERICA ) (. CLICK HERE ) ( https://joerizoliopinions.onlinegroups.net/groups/joe-rizoliopinions/messages/topic/5TCwkDUfl9Q9h0OpKZKf0E?fbclid=IwAR0UC-YrfdZOrVOS409wvV-5NtTJFlZn-oveGBS67Yl_tIcQTx-SFLRf7ys )
QUOTE ,, "The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
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