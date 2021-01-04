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Food Wars: Nations Halt Exports, Import Anything in Sight
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64 views • January 04, 2021
Corn/Soy/Wheat hit 6-year highs as Argentina is the latest country to limit their corn exports. While major feed companies in the US are renting river barges just to hoard soybeans, smaller markets like Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago are canaries in the coal mine, running out of feed for their animals already, and offering a glimpse of where we are all headed as multinational companies boycott soybeans from Brazil, the #1 producer. Christian breaks down these explosive developments which, in concert with the WEF's cyberpandemic threatening to take down power grids, and the US's political timebomb ticking away, promise to make 2021 staggeringly interesting.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/...
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⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
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http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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