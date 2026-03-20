Ehrlich Contributes to the Depopulation Agenda - New World Next Week

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Mar 19, 2026
This week on New World Next Week: the cyberwar takes shape as WWIII drags on; teachers lament the state of modern students; and Ehrlich contributes to the depopulation cause.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw623/
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