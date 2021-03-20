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Sidney Powell - Trump's 100 million Votes
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380 views • March 20, 2021
Lawyer Sidney Powell discusses the Kraken was just figure of speech, murder of Senator Loeffler's staffer (vaporized by thermite explosive)/Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent (execution), Georgia adding in 404,000 fake votes, Barr's chickening out, hundreds of thousands of ballots were trucked into various locations. Computer algorithms gave 3/4 vote to Trump and 1 1/4 vote to Biden, fraudulently rigged congressional and senate contests.
This 15-minute clip is the March 11, 2021 interview (40-minutes 59-seconds) with Doug Billings from "The Right Side".
March 24, 2021: Turns out Sidney Powell is a righteous woman. Media (CIA) outlets are attacking her for being honest.
This 15-minute clip is the March 11, 2021 interview (40-minutes 59-seconds) with Doug Billings from "The Right Side".
March 24, 2021: Turns out Sidney Powell is a righteous woman. Media (CIA) outlets are attacking her for being honest.
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