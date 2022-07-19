WCNO Interview discussing our His Story and Heritage, Part 1

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I want to share a radio show with you hosted by Pastor Barry and Pastor Dave, from WCNO, Glorious Day! They are so gracious and have been a tremendous encouragement to the body of Christ. They asked me to share a bit about what God has done in the government of America (and that can be fully applied to any and all countries.) Please let me know what you think?