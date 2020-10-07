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Sharknado Series Retrospective||Episode 0036: MetrObelisk Radio's Horror Thon 2020
MetrObelisk Radio
MetrObelisk Radio
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10 views • October 07, 2020
Welcome to the First Episode of Horror-Thon…not just for 2020, but in the history (short history so far) of MetrObelisk Radio. For the first Horror-Thon Episode, I wanted to take a look at all of the Sharknado Movies. I know that these movies are Made-For-TV Horror, but they still classify as Horror. They’re Shark Movies. If these movies don’t classify as Horror, then Jaws doesn’t classify as horror by that logic. These movies premiered on The SYFY Network in July of 2013 and they made one every year until 2018. It’s not a stretch to say that these movies made a ton of money to warrant 6 Movies in this series. But, are these movies any good? Are they worth your time? Do these movies try to be like Jaws or Piranha?

Star Trek: Beyond Retrospective Link: https://youtu.be/CqpxYlzP1ko

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