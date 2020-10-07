© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sharknado Series Retrospective||Episode 0036: MetrObelisk Radio's Horror Thon 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • October 07, 2020
Welcome to the First Episode of Horror-Thon…not just for 2020, but in the history (short history so far) of MetrObelisk Radio. For the first Horror-Thon Episode, I wanted to take a look at all of the Sharknado Movies. I know that these movies are Made-For-TV Horror, but they still classify as Horror. They’re Shark Movies. If these movies don’t classify as Horror, then Jaws doesn’t classify as horror by that logic. These movies premiered on The SYFY Network in July of 2013 and they made one every year until 2018. It’s not a stretch to say that these movies made a ton of money to warrant 6 Movies in this series. But, are these movies any good? Are they worth your time? Do these movies try to be like Jaws or Piranha?
Star Trek: Beyond Retrospective Link: https://youtu.be/CqpxYlzP1ko
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MetrObeliskRadio:f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Star Trek: Beyond Retrospective Link: https://youtu.be/CqpxYlzP1ko
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MetrObeliskRadio:f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.