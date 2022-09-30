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Dr Jane Ruby: Jabbed Are Now A New Human Species: Homo Borg Genesis
EndGameNow
EndGameNow
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657 views • September 30, 2022

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Attorney Todd Callendar exposes information that according to Our World in Data, 64% of the world’s population has taken the MRNA jab and have become genetically modified human beings. Exactly who owns a human being if they take a gene changing product that gives them a different genetic structure than that with which they were born? What does the law say? Are the jabbed now homo borg genesis, a new human species? Maybe the Jabbed have bigger problems than what diseases they will develop down the road from these C19 bioweapon shots. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


RELATED LINKS:

https://drjaneruby.com/

https://vaxxchoice.com/


SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1lwjdg-live-7pm-jabbed-are-now-a-new-human-species-homo-borg-genesis.html

Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationbioweaponscovidmrnadr jane rubybooster shotstodd callendarhomo borg genesis
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