Food? Or fuel? Freedom? You pick

Our prayers go out to all the people who don't have enough this winter.
Now they are coming for anything "auto"
Thank you to John Schneider for speaking out for all of us
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.