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Dr Tom Cowan: My Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used / What Antibodies Mean
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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35 views • February 19, 2022
Dr Tom Cowan: My Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used / What Antibodies Mean

GREAT song “safe and Free” from Jude Roberts at the beginning of video

In this webinar, I discussed my opinion on legal strategies being used right now, as well as what antibodies mean.
I also held a Q+A session. The topics were:
- How antibiotics work
- Can our cells be forced to replicate with foreign genetic material?
- What do antiviral drugs do?
- Are colonoscopies necessary?
- Nutrients in soup
- Where to buy turpentine
- Suggestions for leg cramps
- Canine parvovirus
- What causes our pulse? What causes our blood to move?

Great work Mr Dr.Tom Cowan - This is really fascinating and I love the simple way you explain things.

28:10 - The book is Evidence Based Cell biology with Some implications for Clinical research by Harold Hillman.

source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhQK1HZNOAky/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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