WARNING. This is NOT suited for everybody. Metal AF science-fiction horror story.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Again this is NOT gonna be suited for everyone. Its a science-fiction story about two factions of demonworshippers fighting each other after all.
Happy Halloween.
I did not narrate or write this. I merely played around with the audio, added subtitles and made the visuals.
Well that took a "couple" of hours. So I hope you'll enjoy. If some of my doing doesnt suit you, the following will enable to find you the original.
Credits for the things I built upon:
original Narration by: A vox in the void
original story by: William King