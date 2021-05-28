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Update. TRO Denied! Covid is the New Pearl Harbor.
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360 views • May 28, 2021
SurAmin: https://archives.simplelists.com/nfu/msg/16539359/
Judy Mikovits: THE ANTIDOTE w/ Dr. Mikovits
https://youtu.be/JYHrmmmoX30
Pine needle tea? https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission/
Bioweapon: Dr. Fleming and Del Bigtree:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gxkxl9D7Nf8l/
Australia: Victoria lockdown again?? Protest video:
https://youtu.be/dAE7-mATrAU
Really Graceful:
https://youtu.be/KE-8eWcucq8
Sm102: https://www.brighteon.com/11d2ae4d-08fb-4c1a-aa14-7631e343532d
Tom Renz https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVAEgZryvZRL/
TRO motion: https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
Order denying it: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186.3.0.pdf
Reiner committee interviews live 5/28. https://youtu.be/6wlvPBg4loM
Desantis. New Law: https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Documents/loaddoc.aspx?FileName=_s7072er.DOCX&;DocumentType=Bill&BillNumber=7072&Session=2021
Epoch Times: https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/desantis-signs-bill-to-stop-big-tech-censorship-of-floridians_3827083.html?
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
Judy Mikovits: THE ANTIDOTE w/ Dr. Mikovits
https://youtu.be/JYHrmmmoX30
Pine needle tea? https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission/
Bioweapon: Dr. Fleming and Del Bigtree:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gxkxl9D7Nf8l/
Australia: Victoria lockdown again?? Protest video:
https://youtu.be/dAE7-mATrAU
Really Graceful:
https://youtu.be/KE-8eWcucq8
Sm102: https://www.brighteon.com/11d2ae4d-08fb-4c1a-aa14-7631e343532d
Tom Renz https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVAEgZryvZRL/
TRO motion: https://assets.website-files.com/606d3a50c62e44338008303d/60a7f7cf74c9c6f4d1133a60_Doc%201%20AFLD%20motion.pdf
Order denying it: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186/gov.uscourts.alnd.177186.3.0.pdf
Reiner committee interviews live 5/28. https://youtu.be/6wlvPBg4loM
Desantis. New Law: https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Documents/loaddoc.aspx?FileName=_s7072er.DOCX&;DocumentType=Bill&BillNumber=7072&Session=2021
Epoch Times: https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/desantis-signs-bill-to-stop-big-tech-censorship-of-floridians_3827083.html?
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
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