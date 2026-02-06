Blueprint to Make us All Gazans | False Prophet Watch | World is a STAGE

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

False Prophet Watch Part 5, Rise of the BEAST System, All be Gazans

Vcast covers how we are watching satanic actors with their Free Mason Hand Signs and ties to Epstein’s ped0 operation. The Ai Beast Technocracy blueprint is to burn it down and build their smart digital prisons / MOTB Control System. The car kill switch is another example of total Ai / Anti-Christ control. As Noahide Ice Force buy mega warehouses, will this human supply chain be used against Christians? When will you be an immigrant to the NWO beast system? Elon Musk, said death is a design flaw that engineers can fix. Men shall seek death and not find it. More evidence of lying signs and wonders like the blind and see and paralyzed can walk if hooked up to Ai via a Brain Computer Interface. The risk, Ai has read and write capabilities to your mind. Other topics include the future of software taking jobs, Universal Basic Income, mergers for Ai control, deep fakes for ID2020 and more.



