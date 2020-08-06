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Journey to PARRHESIA | an interview with Richard Grove
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6 views • August 06, 2020
#Parrhesia - boldness or freedom of speech
I'm developing an online course to help YOU communicate better in all facets of your life. I have 20+ years of stage and public speaking experience and I'd like to share with you what I've learned. The ability (and need) to communicate is more important than ever and I can help you to obliterate your stage fright AND be engaging while doing so.
I also have tips, tricks and tactics on how YOU can communicate better with friends and family, as well as ways to unlock, ignite and harness your creative power and potential. This will be, by far, my biggest and most important contribution yet.
Free YOUR Speech with Parrhesia and learn the art of communication.
For more information, email: [email protected]
If you're interested in Rich's work this PDF is a good place to start:
"19 Essential Skills For Success NOT Taught in Schools" -https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29578/SXagznek
JoyCamp: https://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp
LIKE - SHARE - SUBSCRIBE
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
#BennyWills
I'm developing an online course to help YOU communicate better in all facets of your life. I have 20+ years of stage and public speaking experience and I'd like to share with you what I've learned. The ability (and need) to communicate is more important than ever and I can help you to obliterate your stage fright AND be engaging while doing so.
I also have tips, tricks and tactics on how YOU can communicate better with friends and family, as well as ways to unlock, ignite and harness your creative power and potential. This will be, by far, my biggest and most important contribution yet.
Free YOUR Speech with Parrhesia and learn the art of communication.
For more information, email: [email protected]
If you're interested in Rich's work this PDF is a good place to start:
"19 Essential Skills For Success NOT Taught in Schools" -https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29578/SXagznek
JoyCamp: https://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp
LIKE - SHARE - SUBSCRIBE
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
#BennyWills
Keywords
comedyfreedom of speechpoetryautonomytragedy and hopefear of public speakingrichard groveautonomy richard groveabsurdity of our culturerapier witautonomy benny willsprincess interventionparrhesia with benny willsconquer stage frighthistory so it doesnt repeattragedy and hope richard grovejoycamp benny
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