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"We Were Held Hostage!" Azovstal Civilians SPEAK OUT From Ukraine (MIRRORED)
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598 views • May 08, 2022
"We Were Held Hostage!" Azovstal Civilians SPEAK OUT From Ukraine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Dive with Jackson Hinkle
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The Dive with Jackson Hinkle is an American perspective on news & politics which airs daily.
"We Were Held Hostage!" Azovstal Civilians SPEAK OUT From Ukraine
#JacksonHinkle #Azovstal #Ukraine
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Mirrored from You Tube channel The Dive with Jackson Hinkle
Support the show with a contribution:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/jacksonhinkle
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/thedivewithjackson
Venmo: https://www.venmo.com/thedivewithjackson @thedivewithjackson
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdKWfPLO_Emwqd8HnTOeJkw/join
Subscribe to the Show:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/thedivewithjacksonhinkle
Rumble: https://rumble.com/TheDiveWithJacksonHinkle
Cozy: https://cozy.tv/jacksonhinkle
Discord: https://www.discord.gg/T23vzEH
Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkle
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/jacksonhinkle
Odysee: odysee.com/@thedivewithjackson:0
Follow Jackson:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonhinklle
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jacksonhinklle
The Dive with Jackson Hinkle is an American perspective on news & politics which airs daily.
"We Were Held Hostage!" Azovstal Civilians SPEAK OUT From Ukraine
#JacksonHinkle #Azovstal #Ukraine
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