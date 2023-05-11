Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sheep in Wolfs clothing? or did Tuck really change?
37 views
channel image
REAL TALK & REAL MUSIC wit ROD
Published Yesterday |

we must remember ,in this truth movement there will be a whole lot of people

that don't want what we know revealed, so of course there's going to be infiltrators,, 

that are placed in our midst, more than likely to target us for project POGO & ZYPHR ,          { FIND OUT WHAT THAT IS}  so we must not start just blindly following or supporting people , because what they're saying sounds good..  In our world actions  speaks louder than words..

Keywords
tuckerdidreallycnhage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket