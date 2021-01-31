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JANUARY 18TH LIVE STREAM A GREAT MOMENT IS BEFORE MANKIND... TRUTH
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81 views • January 31, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
TIME TO ARMOR UP PEOPLE.... WITH KNOWLEDGE TO THE SOLUTION.
Christopher James drills down on the power of 4 questions.... THAT'S IT.
Once understood... it stops all this corruption quickly accessing our courthouses lawfully .... not legally.
Buckle up Shirley could get a little bumpy... it's all about to get real..... REAL soon.
God Speed... May the truth take the world stage 2021.
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
TIME TO ARMOR UP PEOPLE.... WITH KNOWLEDGE TO THE SOLUTION.
Christopher James drills down on the power of 4 questions.... THAT'S IT.
Once understood... it stops all this corruption quickly accessing our courthouses lawfully .... not legally.
Buckle up Shirley could get a little bumpy... it's all about to get real..... REAL soon.
God Speed... May the truth take the world stage 2021.
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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