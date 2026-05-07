Are Jew LBGTQ+ Mostly Parasites in Host Nations?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116529076002695904 is link for lawyer to make settlement. Please email him link to this video.
I am SvenVonErick on X & Telegram..
Bill Gates & all thise involved need to be charged with assault.
#WBNemesis
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079
1 706 740 9324
+1 860 574 0695