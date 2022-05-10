Why Is Russia’s Victory Day So Important to the Country

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05/08/2022 Victory Day in Russia is its biggest public holiday, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two in 1945. This year on the 9 May occasion, Russia has dismissed speculation that it will declare all-out war in Ukraine in the coming days as ‘nonsense’. Western officials have speculated that President Vladimir Putin could use the Victory Parade to announce an escalation of military action. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said there was no truth to the rumours ‘at all’.