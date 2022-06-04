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EXPOSED The left's 10 steps to DESIGN a national emergency
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234 views • June 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
There are 3 pillars needed to transform America outside of the Constitution, and the Biden administration is crossing each one off its list. In fact, a 10 step ‘action plan’ to remedy climate change — presented to President Biden when he took office — eerily represents nearly all actions the left is taking today. THIS is their roadmap, Glenn explains, to gain more control over your life. They’re looking for a national emergency — a crisis they can design that will allow more power, more legislation, and more rules by which you’ll live. THIS is the way they’re doing it…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEL3I6Y7Atw
There are 3 pillars needed to transform America outside of the Constitution, and the Biden administration is crossing each one off its list. In fact, a 10 step ‘action plan’ to remedy climate change — presented to President Biden when he took office — eerily represents nearly all actions the left is taking today. THIS is their roadmap, Glenn explains, to gain more control over your life. They’re looking for a national emergency — a crisis they can design that will allow more power, more legislation, and more rules by which you’ll live. THIS is the way they’re doing it…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEL3I6Y7Atw
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