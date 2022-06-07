Miles Talked About Elon Musk’s Acquisition of Twitter and Sexual Harassment

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Musk was really in trouble, as I expected. Someone still wanted to follow Musk to work at Twitter afterwards, and I told him that the acquisition of Twitter was not going to work. In media science, the most effective weapon to trap one’s political opponents is not facts but lies. Lies can satisfy the perverse psychology of many people and can destroy a person’s reputation in a very foolish way. Be careful of such lies and know how to recognize them.