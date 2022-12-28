LIVE Vaxx Shedding BOMBSHELL! Celeb Paralyzed By Moderna, World To Need UNVACCINATED Blood Banks

Stew Peters Show





Dec 27, 2022





A direct encounter with medical cowardice has totally altered TyDi’s worldview on politics and many other things, and he wanted to come on today to discuss his continuing evolution.





Recently, TyDi encouraged his hundreds of thousands of fans and followers to contact The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, or AHPRA, and ask questions. Rather than respond to the public’s interest, the AHPRA ignored and even silenced the actual questions.





Blood transfusions MIGHT be tampered with so that doctors and nurses don’t get suspicious!! Dr. Jane addresses this and more on this segment of the Stew Peters Show!





Nobel Prize nominated Dr. Ben Marble joins to detail Dr. Malone's crimes against humanity, and who the real doctors are!

Dr. Malone is a power hungry tyrant, attacking effective doctors who disagree with Big Pharma! The Stop the Shot Summit is uniting the top doctors to fight the injections, and hope is on the horizon!





Is ANYONE safe from the vaccines?

Mike Dillon joins to detail Peter McCullough's research proving the mRNA is leaching into society!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22may0-live-vaxx-shedding-bombshell-celeb-paralyzed-by-moderna-world-to-need-unvac.html



