‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Diseases Are Spreading At These Schools' (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel at:-

https://youtu.be/PDiGsube09o?si=1DTHC2Ixwe3aBcQB

8 Dec 2023

Bisan Owda, a video journalist in Gaza, takes us inside the UN schools that now act as shelters for over 1 million displaced Palestinians. The schools are severely overcrowded and lack proper sanitation — as many as 160 people are forced to share a single toilet. Some shelters have seen outbreaks of cholera and hepatitis.





But even these shelters are not safe — Israel is now demanding that the Palestinians sheltering in Khan Younis flee farther south to Rafah.





