‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Diseases Are Spreading At These Schools' (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel at:-
https://youtu.be/PDiGsube09o?si=1DTHC2Ixwe3aBcQB
8 Dec 2023
Bisan Owda, a video journalist in Gaza, takes us inside the UN schools that now act as shelters for over 1 million displaced Palestinians. The schools are severely overcrowded and lack proper sanitation — as many as 160 people are forced to share a single toilet. Some shelters have seen outbreaks of cholera and hepatitis.
But even these shelters are not safe — Israel is now demanding that the Palestinians sheltering in Khan Younis flee farther south to Rafah.
Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.