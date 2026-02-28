Strike on US Navy Base in Bahrain - strikes in UAE, Kuwait & Jordan now

Strike on the US Navy Base in Bahrain. (thumbnail from highway view as car drove by at that moment, but only 2 seconds of video) Update, I found a longer version, coming up, same photo)

Iran launched ballistic missiles at a logistics facility of the US Navy in Bahrain.

It is claimed that a direct strike was carried out on an American base in Bahrain.

Explosions in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Iranian ballistic missiles target the U.S. base in Kuwait

Jordan has been attacked in Iran's strikes against US assets in the region.