Powerful Entities Around the World Joined Forces To Push Vaccines and Suppress Other Treatments

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05/31/2022 Speaking at the launch of Dr. Naomi Wolf’s new book, ” The Body of Others”, Dr. Peter McCullough states: What we are seeing is a coalescence of very powerful entities in the world that are pushing vaccines through emergency pandemic pathways and public health means, while suppressing any other effective treatments.