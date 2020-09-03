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Australian Man Forcibly Quarantined for Refusing COVID-19 Blood Test
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195 views • September 03, 2020
Posted on YT by psychoNWO on 23 Aug, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Jo3Hqel9tM
Description below was posted on YT by psychoNWO in support of this video:
An Australian trucker's home was raided by armed police, who proceeded in front of his family to quarantine him under duress, citing his refusal to provide a blood sample for the BS-19 test.
Credit & thanks to Ice Age Farmer... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-A...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Jo3Hqel9tM
Description below was posted on YT by psychoNWO in support of this video:
An Australian trucker's home was raided by armed police, who proceeded in front of his family to quarantine him under duress, citing his refusal to provide a blood sample for the BS-19 test.
Credit & thanks to Ice Age Farmer... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-A...
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