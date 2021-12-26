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Thousands of Chinese new world order soldiers are sent to Shaanxi province
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401 views • December 26, 2021
CHINA 🇨🇳 Thousands of Chinese new world order soldiers are sent to Shaanxi province to fight the "coronavirus" and those citizens who refuse to get vaccinated. This is the totalitarian and tyrannical future of globalism that awaits us and that with the help of social communism, is already settling in our virons and becoming the new "normal" that all those vaccinated and afraid of an experimental virus are accepting. If you want to know what that future will be like, you just have to take a look at videos like these in China and Australia.
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