“Food Babe” Vani Hari joins Del to expose what she calls a make-or-break moment for the food movement. With 180,000 cancer lawsuits, billions already paid out, and a lobbying machine entrenched in D.C., she warns Bayer is pushing toward Supreme Court immunity to avoid future liability. After a decade battling Monsanto, Vani says the window to act is closing—and is organizing a massive rally at the U.S. Supreme Court on April 27, 2025, “People vs. Poison,” to mobilize the public before it’s too late.