Food In 2050 | Low Budget Stories

This wojak 2050 meme video is about food in the year 2050. Around this time, meat will be illegal and everything will be made of bugs and soy. Wojak (doomer) meets a delivery driver who has a secret meat business and decides to buy some of the illegal stuff. Also, he visits McDonald's in 2050 and orders food from WageDonalds-Amazon-Walmart, the biggest and only food supplier in the world.

Release Date: 2023

...............

🔗 All Credit To Low Budget Stories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWbLTMzcVqI

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator:

🔸Bitcoin/BTC:

bc1qc30sew8h6llkvwku8kdgh95mp7ym5xrv39gw3u

🔸Ethereum/ETH:

0x7924D9A86042d6CFf721194e93D0a8F2BA89FCbe

🔸Cardano/ADA:

addr1q955z6jp6tg0560sv4dnypvsur98qktjds0p46d3qkmlx8tfg94yr5kslf5lqe2mxgzepcx2wpvhymq7rt5mzpdh7vwsuhjt8x

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

