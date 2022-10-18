Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Round Table at John's 'Russia' Studio! - Many Foreign Journalists, including Russell 'Texas' Bentley, back again from Donetsk. - JM Dougan, 101622
63 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

I'm sharing this video from 'John Mark Dougan', on YouTube with partial description. The show was called, 'Round Table at John's Studio! Lots of Foreign Journalists will Come'from 10/16/22.

Guys, I am going to have a big round table (well, rectangular) at my place today! You guys should all tune it. Who will be there? Let's See... * Russell Bentley, a.k.a. "Texas Donbass" * Jan Baek * iEarlGrey * Daniel Bosworth * Maria "Masha" Lelyanova * Tsvetochik

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket