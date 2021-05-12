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Raymond Kellers Astounding Revelations
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128 views • May 12, 2021
Here is another interview with Cosmic Raymond Keller my friend and the man who lived on Venus for 2 1/2 months in 2012. The author of 7 books in his Venus rising series can be found on my website under the Books section. He is ever a source of knowledge and wonder meet him in Mt Shasta at the Summer Conference Aug. 26th-29th 2021 Mt Shasta Ca. I hope to see you there. We have some very special surprises in store this summer https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mt-shasta-summer-conference-hierarchy-of-light-come-together-tickets-149211087379
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