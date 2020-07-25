© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED - Deep State Launches Bio-Weapons Attack after President Exercises His Constitutional Powers as Commander-in-Chief
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • July 25, 2020
Includes NEWLY acquired data establishing that the initial Covid-19 pandemic was the result of an intentional attack on American soil by rogue state actors.
This is the FULL VIDEO promised in a PREVIEW version recently published at the beginning of July 2020.
I hope you find it educational, entertaining, and instructional. And by all means, if you have more information concerning this ATTACK on the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; please, do tell.
This is the FULL VIDEO promised in a PREVIEW version recently published at the beginning of July 2020.
I hope you find it educational, entertaining, and instructional. And by all means, if you have more information concerning this ATTACK on the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; please, do tell.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.