Dan Astin-Gregory: We're Facing a Global Cultural Totalitarianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*This was a special edition of Geopolitics & Empire made possible by The People’s Reset, consider donating to The People’s Reset as a thank you: https://thegreaterreset.org/donate
Dan Astin-Gregory discusses the struggle against global tyranny and "cultural totalitarianism" which includes the rollout of digital dictatorship and the evisceration of our civil liberties.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Dan Astin-Gregoy Website https://www.danastingregory.com
Dan Astin-Gregory at People's Reset 2025 https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4/tprmx-day5-pt2:7
About Dan Astin-Gregory
Dan Astin-Gregory is a content creator, entrepreneur and bold leader within the freedom movement. He is more recently known for his campaigns, activism, and thought leadership in his role as founder of Free Humanity, a non profit organisation at the forefront of the fight for individual rights and civil liberties.
Dan ensures the conversations are impactful, engaging, and driven by a deep exploration of ideas that matter.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)