Trailer de The Blue Dot - (Audio en español, subtítulos en portugués)
Published 21 hours ago

The Blue Dot o El Punto Azul es la secuela del documental The Big Reset Movie, ampliamente censurado en todo el mundo por explicar a fondo todos los acontecimientos que hemos vivido desde 2020. El objetivo de este documental es seguir informando a la ciudadanía lo que realmente está pasando en el planeta.

Más info en: https://thebluedotmovie.com/

agenda2030omsfemwef

