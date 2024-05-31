Trailer de The Blue Dot - (Audio en español, subtítulos en portugués)

The Blue Dot o El Punto Azul es la secuela del documental The Big Reset Movie, ampliamente censurado en todo el mundo por explicar a fondo todos los acontecimientos que hemos vivido desde 2020. El objetivo de este documental es seguir informando a la ciudadanía lo que realmente está pasando en el planeta.
Más info en: https://thebluedotmovie.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.