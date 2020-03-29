© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
72 One Step Closer to Medical Freedom
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • March 29, 2020
Attain medical freedom. Links:
SSN on the Stock Exchange (Liens) video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPOAX...
Jordan Maxwell expose on Vatican
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1u8ZR...
Jesuit History of America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDip-...
Roman Empire History I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5VQO...
Roman History II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53qYJ...
Roman History III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXh9m...
Justinian Deception on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAu...
Ana Von Reitz website
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
American States assembly website
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
More Jesuit History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MipTZ...
To see the list of corporations who have a lien on your straw man go to
https://www.gmeiutility.org/index.jsp and click on the magnifying glass "search" on the top right hand corner of the site and type in your SSN (be sure to type in the hyphen, i.e., xxx-xx-xxxx)
Video on FEMA Camps by Celeste
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OI6QV...
Email: [email protected]
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel thru Audio Jungle May2019
SSN on the Stock Exchange (Liens) video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPOAX...
Jordan Maxwell expose on Vatican
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1u8ZR...
Jesuit History of America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDip-...
Roman Empire History I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5VQO...
Roman History II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53qYJ...
Roman History III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXh9m...
Justinian Deception on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTAu...
Ana Von Reitz website
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
American States assembly website
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
More Jesuit History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MipTZ...
To see the list of corporations who have a lien on your straw man go to
https://www.gmeiutility.org/index.jsp and click on the magnifying glass "search" on the top right hand corner of the site and type in your SSN (be sure to type in the hyphen, i.e., xxx-xx-xxxx)
Video on FEMA Camps by Celeste
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OI6QV...
Email: [email protected]
Music by Twisterium licensed to Linda Manuel thru Audio Jungle May2019
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.