How Central Banking Ruined The World - The Bank Of England | FlightFormSyracuse

Unveiling the Shadow Syndicate: How Central Banking Enslaved the West. From England's post-Norman power vacuum to the Bank of England's birth-financed by Sephardic Jewish merchants like Isaac Pereira and Moses Hart-foreign interests have mastered usury to enthrall nobility and governments. The Bank of England institutionalized debt, while influential Ashkenazi families like the Rothschilds amassed power by funding wars and manipulating markets. Their legacy fuels today's globalist agenda, where nations serve bankers, not people. Recognize the roots of modern enslavement: not by sword, but by ledger. Watch the untold story of how Western economies were hijacked through fractional reserve banking-a Ponzi scheme printing money from thin air while charging interest. From Cromwell's Puritan Revolution to Napoleon's downfall, their influence shaped history. The result: a century of wars, depressions, and the erasure of traditional prosperity. Reclaim your sovereignty-watch now.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2025

