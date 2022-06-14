5 Watering Mistakes You're Probably Making

Epic Gardening.

May 24, 2019 Watering. One of the most fundamental tasks in the vegetable garden, and also one of the the tasks that new gardeners have the most problems with. In this gardening for beginners guide, we'll take a look at how to water your plants the right way, as well as cover 5 SUPER common mistakes.

We're using Ray Padula watering products in today's video, who are the sponsor of today's show. They've got a bunch of awesome watering tools to make the job easier.





IN THIS VIDEO





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→ Best Time to Water: https://www.epicgardening.com/best-ti...

→ Cheap Mulch Ideas: https://www.epicgardening.com/cheap-m...

→ 33” Thumb Control Water Wand: http://www.raypadula.com/products/hos...

→ 50’ Flat Soaker Hose: http://www.raypadula.com/products/gar...

→ Thumb Control Hose Nozzle: http://www.raypadula.com/products/hos...

→ Quick Connect Starter Kit: http://www.raypadula.com/products/hos...

→ Electronic Timers: http://www.raypadula.com/products/hos...

→ Hose Splitter:

http://www.raypadula.com/products/hos...





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaTkzYv8sMo