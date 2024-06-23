Exploring Deep State Cyber Warfare, NWO Agenda, and the Push for Digital ID 2020

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com

5 Reasons for a False Flag Cyber Attack on Car Dealers

This smells like a Digital Plandemic that we covered in FDR 244

https://sjwellfire.com/video/how-will-the-elite-takedown-the-net-and-your-accounts-digital-plandemic-fdr-244/

Check out 12 Reasons to keep your old car – there is a war on travel

https://sjwellfire.com/video/reduce-your-enslavement-keep-or-buy-an-old-car-fdr-313/

Background on the Attack

CDK Global, the leading provider of dealership management systems and digital retailing solutions, said cybersecurity breaches began on Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, CDK's core systems were restored, only to be shuttered on Thursday after a second hack attack. This has made it nearly impossible for thousands of dealers to buy and sell vehicles this week. "We cannot process paperwork. Everything is frozen, everything is tied up — we cannot move money back and forth to pay off cars, to finance our customers' transactions," Tom Maioli, who owns Celebrity Motor Car Company with dealerships across York and New Jersey, told CBS MoneyWatch (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cdk-cyber-attack-outage-update-2024/) He said his business is "completely shut down." https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/everything-frozen-third-day-cyberattack-leaves-15000-auto-dealerships-crippled

This shut down was a Real event, but done by the Deep State NWO / One World Order Crowd.. We know the gov is allowing China Soldiers in. We know the parasite elite are depleting our military with Ukraine War and destroying our food supply. This is a playbook to bring in the beast system. To get you used to cyber attacks to be for a solution.

Five Reasons the Elite / WEF boys want to go after Cars

1 Destroy the USA Economy: Combined, the automotive ecosystem drives more than $1 trillion into the U.S. economy each year – 4.9 percent of GDP. There are 6 million jobs coast to coast supported by the auto industry. Motor vehicles and parts were the second largest U.S. export in 2021 — more than $105 billion in goods. Think of all the people that could not work – car fixed

2. Priming for a Boogie Man: – Watch, will Russia be blamed for the attack to bring on Seal 4

3. Gov Internet Surveillance and overreach: –Surveillance: Increased surveillance could be used to monitor the activities of citizens, potentially stifling dissent and enabling the manipulation of public opinion. Never let a good crisis go to waste. Like after 911 with the NDAA that destroyed the Constitution, will there be legislation to watch and surveil the internet more? You’ll see some sort of deep state surveillance program. Post 9/11 Legislation: After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the U.S. government enacted several pieces of legislation and executive orders aimed at preventing future attacks. The most notable of these is the USA PATRIOT Act, which expanded the government’s surveillance and investigative powers. Critics argue that these measures infringe on civil liberties, particularly rights to privacy and due process.

4. Bring on ID2020 as more digital plandemics happen: Cyber Attacks: These could be used to disrupt infrastructure, sow chaos, or steal sensitive information. This could create a perceived need for increased security and control. Digital ID Systems: By implementing a digital ID system, the Ai government could monitor and control access to various online services. This could potentially lead to a situation where access to essential services is contingent on compliance with certain rules or behaviors. “Our digital activity increasingly parallels our real-world activity. Participation in the modern economy, the ability to buy and sell, attain employment, healthcare, social services and more are virtually impossible without a digital identity. In May of 2016, at the United Nations Headquarters in NY, ID2020, an alliance of governments, non-profits, academia, over 150 private sector companies and 11 United Nations agencies collaborated on how to provide a unique digital identity to everyone on the planet.” Source: https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-universal-digital-identification-and-you

5. Destroy your freedom to travel and maybe link to CO2 less emissions during the lack of new cars on the road.

Have no Fear God is in Control: Daniel 2:21 in the King James Version (KJV), reads as follows: “And he changeth the times and the seasons: he removeth kings, and setteth up kings: he giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding.” You must endure to the end..