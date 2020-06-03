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Mysterious Pallets of Bricks Appearing In Cities Across The Nation - Who's Responsible?
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60 views • June 03, 2020
Brick Pallets being dropped off for Rioters/ Antifa by ACME BRICK COMPANY Owned by Berkshire Hathaway & Bill Gates (who recently left the board) & The Chicago Marmon Group founded by JAY & ROBERT PRITZKER & Berkshire Hathaway
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