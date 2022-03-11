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Identifying the Truth From Lies
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101 views • March 11, 2022
How can one discover the truth when we are being lied to and manipulated by corrupt governments. Propaganda and censorship have caused a pandemic of fear and acquiescence to the narrative of not only Covid 19, but also to what is happening in the Ukraine today.
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