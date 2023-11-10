Creepy, Little Girl & Doctrines of devils Dream 7-22-23@ 3:36pm (Shared 11-9-23)

A dream from my lovely Jesus about a creepy little girl who is not what she seems and a service teaching doctrines of devils I am attending.
1 Timothy 4:1-2
Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils;
2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;
