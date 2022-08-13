OF COURSE! THIS MUST be why Trump (allegedly) had NUCLEAR documents at Mar-a-Lago

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Glenn Beck
Aug 12, 2022 According to the Washington Post, the FBI was looking for documents including some related to nuclear weapons during its raid of Mar-a-Lago. But if that's the case, Glenn wonders, then why did the DOJ wait 18 months to do anything? And which part of Melania's closet did Trump kept them in? Since the DOJ still hasn't told us much (except through media leaks), Glenn presents a "theory" of his own...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLkOmob7Q04
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