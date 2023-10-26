TV Anchor Breaks Down Reporting Death Of Colleague’s ,Journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh’s, Family In Gaza

In a airstrike, the Israeli entity targeted the home where Palestinian journalist and Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh's family were taking refuge. Wael was on air moments before reporting the same IOF airstrike which led to the killing of his wife, son, and daughter.



Wael has been continuously in the field in Gaza, reporting the continuous massacres of the occupation against the homeland for days: the destruction, the children, the crimes, the resistance.



Today, as he bids farewell to his family, victims of yet another massacre, Wael stands tall like the homeland. In great pain, refusing not even for a second to break.



Cradling his son he says tearfully: "Are they taking revenge on us by taking our children?," and then calmly continues :"We belong to God and to Him we shall return."

One of his sons was found alive. Holding him, he says firmly: "This is the will of God, and we must bear it and nothing else. Let the 'israeli' occupation army be defeated and nothing else. The tears you saw are the tears of humanity. Not the tears of collapse, fear and cowardice. Let the 'israeli' occupation army be defeated!" Wael returned to the air to continue to speak the truth, to document the unforgiveable crimes of the occupation