Beware of democide.

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Democide is the number one cause of unnatural deaths on the planet over the past 120 years, known in academic as 'democide', it is when your government kills you. It has been estimated that over 260,000,000 unarmed civilians have died at the hands of psychopathic, untamed, out of control governments from the beginning of the 20th century, to the present day. Taken from the book 'Language of the Gods' by B R Taylor. https://www.amazon.com/Language-Gods-B-R-Taylor/dp/1533157685 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com