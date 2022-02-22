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Simplifying Entrepreneurship + Business Ownership -Business Success Tips {Entrepreneurship Revealed}
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22 views • February 22, 2022
Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here giving you another piece of the entrepreneurial puzzle so that if you have been wanting to start a business or side business, you can ditch the excuses and make it happen. All year long I’m committed to bringing you piece by piece a simplified approach to entrepreneurship through weekly videos just like this one, and if you want early access to these videos then I invite you to hop over to the community I’m building over on Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and find the level of support that is right for you, and if you want to know one of the top things overlooked by entrepreneurs and wanna-be business owners, then stick around for the rest of this video because that’s what I’m sharing with you today.
Alright y’all, so this next piece I’m going to share with you may be obvious to some of you, but to many it is not. In fact, it took me about 7 years into my business growth journey to realize what I’m sharing with you today, and once this concept clicked, it allowed for a powerful shift in how I show up, work with clients, and connect with others around my offerings and services. If you’re just now joining this conversation then be sure to go back after this video and watch the previous videos in this series to learn why you should consider entrepreneurship in the first place, and how to redefine business ownership so it’s easier for you to step into. I’ll be sure to add links in the description of this video so you can find those with ease.
The concept I’m talking about today further expands the redefining of entrepreneurship by helping you to simplify what being a entrepreneur really means. Being a business owner, simply put, is being a leader. You are not here to know all the answers, to offer all the solutions and tell everyone what to do. You are here to be a guide, an advisor, a way-shower. Someone who knows more than the average person about the industry you represent, and it is your job to lead others into a deeper understanding of what you offer, who it is for, who it is not for, how it helps others, and why their lives will be enriched by engaging with you and your services.
If you think your job is to convivence others, hold all the solutions or even be all “business-y”, well then you most likely will experience more struggle, attract less clients and customers, and be less excited to show up and follow through long enough to gain traction and truly make the impact you desire.
When you step into your business as a leader, knowing it is your job to show a better way to others who are suffering without the solution you bring to the table, you can allow compassion and authenticity to lead the way. You can slow down and focus on potential clients and customers, take your time to get to know them and more deeply understand how living life without your solution disrupts their live, and best of all, when you effectively step into your role as a leader, it will be simple for others to self-select if your offerings are right for them at this time or not. This leads to less objections and rejections, and more client attraction and consistency.
So if you are thinking about starting a business, start to view yourself from the perspective of a leader instead of a business owner, and let me know in the comments below if this feels more aligned and easy for you to see yourself as…and if you already know your role as a business owner is to be a leader, then share with me how that affects you, your business and those you service.
And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households. This year’s focus in this community is all about discovering, tapping into, and using your gifts to make what you love while making a difference in the lives of others. And either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!
Why entrepreneurship video link: https://youtu.be/vuTmc7vb06U
Redefining entrepreneurship video link: https://youtu.be/HbV2pE0Ng6k
Alright y’all, so this next piece I’m going to share with you may be obvious to some of you, but to many it is not. In fact, it took me about 7 years into my business growth journey to realize what I’m sharing with you today, and once this concept clicked, it allowed for a powerful shift in how I show up, work with clients, and connect with others around my offerings and services. If you’re just now joining this conversation then be sure to go back after this video and watch the previous videos in this series to learn why you should consider entrepreneurship in the first place, and how to redefine business ownership so it’s easier for you to step into. I’ll be sure to add links in the description of this video so you can find those with ease.
The concept I’m talking about today further expands the redefining of entrepreneurship by helping you to simplify what being a entrepreneur really means. Being a business owner, simply put, is being a leader. You are not here to know all the answers, to offer all the solutions and tell everyone what to do. You are here to be a guide, an advisor, a way-shower. Someone who knows more than the average person about the industry you represent, and it is your job to lead others into a deeper understanding of what you offer, who it is for, who it is not for, how it helps others, and why their lives will be enriched by engaging with you and your services.
If you think your job is to convivence others, hold all the solutions or even be all “business-y”, well then you most likely will experience more struggle, attract less clients and customers, and be less excited to show up and follow through long enough to gain traction and truly make the impact you desire.
When you step into your business as a leader, knowing it is your job to show a better way to others who are suffering without the solution you bring to the table, you can allow compassion and authenticity to lead the way. You can slow down and focus on potential clients and customers, take your time to get to know them and more deeply understand how living life without your solution disrupts their live, and best of all, when you effectively step into your role as a leader, it will be simple for others to self-select if your offerings are right for them at this time or not. This leads to less objections and rejections, and more client attraction and consistency.
So if you are thinking about starting a business, start to view yourself from the perspective of a leader instead of a business owner, and let me know in the comments below if this feels more aligned and easy for you to see yourself as…and if you already know your role as a business owner is to be a leader, then share with me how that affects you, your business and those you service.
And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households. This year’s focus in this community is all about discovering, tapping into, and using your gifts to make what you love while making a difference in the lives of others. And either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!
Why entrepreneurship video link: https://youtu.be/vuTmc7vb06U
Redefining entrepreneurship video link: https://youtu.be/HbV2pE0Ng6k
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