China's Trade Deficit and Relations with India

The 1980s are over. US demands for India to ditch Russia ignore national interest. Nations act in self-preservation, and new supply chains are forming in response. Punishing India for trading with a long-time partner is a "dumb idea" with no chance of success.
#India #Russia #SupplyChain #Geopolitics #ForeignPolicy
